Woman in her 20s is mistaken for a minor
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Being told you look younger than your age is often seen as a compliment, but this young lady couldn't help but exclaim, "Damn it!" when the cabin crew mistook her for being under 18.
It can be frustrating to be judged based on others' assumptions about your age. While it may seem like a positive inclination when someone thinks you're younger than you are, it can sometimes have unintended drawbacks.
For instance, people who look younger may struggle to be taken seriously, face mocking or bullying, or even encounter condescending attitudes.
In a video shared by Qilan Umara, she recounted an experience where she was seated at the emergency exit door during a flight, and the cabin crew asked her age.
Typically, passengers under 18 aren't allowed to sit at the emergency exit due to the responsibilities required in the event of an emergency.
According to South African Airways, passengers must be 16 years or older to sit in these seats.
When Umara revealed she was actually 26, the flight attendant was surprised, commenting that she looked much younger.
Umara later shared in the comments that this wasn’t the first time she’d been mistaken for being younger, with some people even assuming she was as young as 15 or 16.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@qilanumara #JustACasualQuestion ♬ original sound - Qilan Umara
