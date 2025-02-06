Woman in her 20s is mistaken for a minor

Being told you look younger than your age is often seen as a compliment, but this young lady couldn't help but exclaim, "Damn it!" when the cabin crew mistook her for being under 18.

It can be frustrating to be judged based on others' assumptions about your age. While it may seem like a positive inclination when someone thinks you're younger than you are, it can sometimes have unintended drawbacks.

For instance, people who look younger may struggle to be taken seriously, face mocking or bullying, or even encounter condescending attitudes.