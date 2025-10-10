 Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A woman, questioning why Durban drivers are always in a rush, asks: "Are there the best samosas in the world we're trying to get to?"

A smiling woman stands close by the beach
Supplied

A Durban woman, who now resides in Johannesburg, asks Durbanites why they are in such a hurry.

Misha Dhupelia was born and raised in Durban, and after completing her studies, she spent time abroad in London and then spent two years in Cape Town. Now, she calls Johannesburg home. 

Dhupelia also lived in Southeast Asia and, more recently, in Lisbon for about 18 months. She comes from a media and entertainment background and currently works as an independent consultant. 

With her vast experience living in various parts of the world and having lived in three popular South African cities, it's no surprise that she's also experienced many different driving behaviours. 

Read more: Tourist questions traffic police over R60 speeding fine

She recently visited Durban and was surprised to see how aggressive and intimidating some drivers are. 

Dhupelia posted a video on social media expressing her concern over the way many Durban drivers were conducting themselves. We caught up with her after seeing her video. She says: "I was in Durban for a short visit. I come down four or five times a year to see family, and what struck me this time was just how little empathy there seems to be on the roads."

After watching the video, it is evident that she was astonished by the "bullying" that she experienced on some Durban roads. 

Take a look at the video on TikTok below. 

@mishadhupelia

There’s a great anthropological study to be done on Durban drivers.

♬ original sound - Misha Dhupelia

Read more: Who can relate to this sort of traffic jam? Welcome to KZN

Dhupelia was surprised at how many people agreed with her sentiment in the video and found it relatable. 

"I was relieved to see how many people related, echoing similar experiences. It got me thinking about why we behave this way. Are our days so stressful or joyless that we release that tension through road rage? Are our egos so tied to our cars that we feel the need to assert dominance while driving? Or have we just become desensitised operating from a place of apathy toward others?" says Dhupelia. 

What made her observation even more shocking was that the attitude she received on the roads wasn't from taxi drivers, who have a reputation for bullying other motorists, but rather from "regular drivers in everyday cars". 

It is clear that some people allow their everyday stresses to get out of hand on the roads, but we cannot judge all Durban drivers solely. 

We think that every province has their fair share of 'bad' or 'inconsiderate' drivers. 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied 

For more from East Coast Radio

Durban Motorists Driving Road rage

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.