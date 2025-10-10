Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying

A woman, questioning why Durban drivers are always in a rush, asks: "Are there the best samosas in the world we're trying to get to?"

A Durban woman, who now resides in Johannesburg, asks Durbanites why they are in such a hurry. Misha Dhupelia was born and raised in Durban, and after completing her studies, she spent time abroad in London and then spent two years in Cape Town. Now, she calls Johannesburg home. Dhupelia also lived in Southeast Asia and, more recently, in Lisbon for about 18 months. She comes from a media and entertainment background and currently works as an independent consultant. With her vast experience living in various parts of the world and having lived in three popular South African cities, it's no surprise that she's also experienced many different driving behaviours.

She recently visited Durban and was surprised to see how aggressive and intimidating some drivers are. Dhupelia posted a video on social media expressing her concern over the way many Durban drivers were conducting themselves. We caught up with her after seeing her video. She says: "I was in Durban for a short visit. I come down four or five times a year to see family, and what struck me this time was just how little empathy there seems to be on the roads." After watching the video, it is evident that she was astonished by the "bullying" that she experienced on some Durban roads. Take a look at the video on TikTok below.

My video didn’t cover all the nuances, so to clarify: I wasn’t referring to rush-hour traffic or people driving slowly in the fast lane. What I was referring to were those moments when you’re in a single lane, driving at the speed limit, with nowhere to go, yet someone insists on tailing you, flashing their lights, or pushing you to speed up. I don’t think anyone should feel pressured to put themselves, their passengers, or others at risk because another driver feels entitled to go faster (than is the legal suggestion). It’s the same with drivers who hoot the second a light turns green or ride up behind you the moment you turn into a lane; it’s intimidating, and honestly, unnecessary. - Misha Dhupelia

Dhupelia was surprised at how many people agreed with her sentiment in the video and found it relatable. "I was relieved to see how many people related, echoing similar experiences. It got me thinking about why we behave this way. Are our days so stressful or joyless that we release that tension through road rage? Are our egos so tied to our cars that we feel the need to assert dominance while driving? Or have we just become desensitised operating from a place of apathy toward others?" says Dhupelia. What made her observation even more shocking was that the attitude she received on the roads wasn't from taxi drivers, who have a reputation for bullying other motorists, but rather from "regular drivers in everyday cars".

Interestingly, I didn’t experience this from taxi drivers, who often get a bad reputation. These were mostly off-peak encounters with regular drivers in everyday cars. That contrast, I think, says a lot about how driving has become less about getting from A to B and more about how we project ourselves in public spaces. - Misha Dhupelia

It is clear that some people allow their everyday stresses to get out of hand on the roads, but we cannot judge all Durban drivers solely. We think that every province has their fair share of 'bad' or 'inconsiderate' drivers.

