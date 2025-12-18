 Woman fired for arriving at work 40 minutes before her shift
Woman fired for arriving at work 40 minutes before her shift

By East Coast Radio

Employees are usually praised for arriving at work early, but in this case, the early bird got fired...

Digital time recording with time and clock and employee clocking in with chip key
iStock/Ralf Geithe

A woman's story has gone viral after she was fired for consistently arriving at work earlier than her scheduled shift. 

It's not often that someone gets into trouble for arriving at work early. Usually, employees have been known to get into trouble for being late.

Well, until now. A Spanish employee has made headlines after being fired for consistently arriving at work 40 minutes before her shift. 

According to Daily Mail, the woman was warned by her boss not to arrive early or start her shift before the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. However, she didn't take heed of the warnings and would arrive at work early and have nothing to do. 

"Her boss eventually lost patience and fired her for serious misconduct, arguing that her relentless early-bird routine meant she wasn't actually contributing to the company - only ignoring instructions," reports Daily Mail.

Her story is proof that not listening to your boss can have dire consequences.

She reportedly appealed the dismissal, but the judges noted that, despite being continuously warned, she persisted with her early bird routine. 

She also attempted to log into the company's app before arriving at work. Her employer also accused her of selling a car battery from the company car without permission. 

The judges didn't see a pattern of punctuality, but rather a pattern of disloyalty and the inability to follow company processes and procedures. 

The Daily Mail reports: "In its ruling, the court backed the company, stressing that the issue wasn't her 'excessive punctuality' but her stubborn refusal to obey workplace rules - a serious breach under Article 54 of the Spanish Workers' Statute."

While it may seem like a harsh ruling, workers should pay close attention; employers are no longer one-sided. 

They are taking things such as loyalty, understanding, and integrity more seriously. 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of iStock

