Woman fired for arriving at work 40 minutes before her shift

A woman's story has gone viral after she was fired for consistently arriving at work earlier than her scheduled shift.

It's not often that someone gets into trouble for arriving at work early. Usually, employees have been known to get into trouble for being late.

Well, until now. A Spanish employee has made headlines after being fired for consistently arriving at work 40 minutes before her shift.

According to Daily Mail, the woman was warned by her boss not to arrive early or start her shift before the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. However, she didn't take heed of the warnings and would arrive at work early and have nothing to do.