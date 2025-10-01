Is this the wildest way to dry a cricket pitch?

Anyone who loves cricket will know that the gentleman's game cannot be played on a wet pitch. Not only does this leave cricket players frustrated, but many fans have also been left disappointed when they've had to leave a stadium early due to rain.

One of the most important things to do when rain comes is to cover the pitch. Excessive water can ruin the pitch for both the bowler and the batsmen. It weakens the soil, leaving the ground wet to achieve a good bounce.

According to Stuart Canvas: "When the bowler bowls (not throws!) the ball towards the batsman, the pitch needs to be firm and strong enough to get the right kind of bounce. Also, the pitch needs to be evenly smooth and firm. Too much variation is a problem."

You could say then that 'ironing' out the pitch is a good idea. While it may work for many groundskeepers, it's not the most common way to dry a pitch - but it gets the job done, as demonstrated in the video below.