Is this the wildest way to dry a cricket pitch?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Do groundskeepers really use an iron to dry out a cricket pitch? We called in our resident expert, Nicholas Tatham, on this one...
Anyone who loves cricket will know that the gentleman's game cannot be played on a wet pitch. Not only does this leave cricket players frustrated, but many fans have also been left disappointed when they've had to leave a stadium early due to rain.
One of the most important things to do when rain comes is to cover the pitch. Excessive water can ruin the pitch for both the bowler and the batsmen. It weakens the soil, leaving the ground wet to achieve a good bounce.
According to Stuart Canvas: "When the bowler bowls (not throws!) the ball towards the batsman, the pitch needs to be firm and strong enough to get the right kind of bounce. Also, the pitch needs to be evenly smooth and firm. Too much variation is a problem."
You could say then that 'ironing' out the pitch is a good idea. While it may work for many groundskeepers, it's not the most common way to dry a pitch - but it gets the job done, as demonstrated in the video below.
The video shared by Australian sports commentator Georgie Heath shows a groundskeeper using an iron to dry out a pitch.
But this wasn't the only unconventional method used to dry the pitch. On the other end of the pitch, a fire was lit in a fire tray to help with the drying process.
Watch the video below from Instagram.
According to East Coast Radio's trusted sports journalist, Nicholas Tatham, a fire is just one of the ways used to dry out the pitch.
I've seen some pretty wild ways of trying to dry out a cricket pitch, but never seen an iron used! The fire is quite a common one. Even seen a helicopter used, but never a clothes iron!
- Nicholas Tatham
However, judging by the comments, using an iron and other household appliances isn't that uncommon.
One person commented: "When I was director of cricket at a school in South Africa, if it had rained and there were wet patches on the pitch, I would put petrol on the wet patches and light them up so it dried them up with the flames. After the burning took place, the burnt grass was swept away."
Another said: "I've used a hair dryer in Singapore 😂"
A third person added: The old iron the pitch method, they've always done that!"
We hope they have enough irons on standby during the ICC Women's World Cup, which is currently underway in Sri Lanka and India.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
