Why you shouldn't spend more than 10 minutes on the toilet

Scrolling on your phone while sitting on the toilet comes with some side effects...

You might be causing stress to your body if you are sitting on the toilet for longer than 10 minutes. While it might seem harmless to scroll on your phone while using the toilet, studies have revealed that doing so often leads to spending more time sitting on the toilet. Experts say it's best to keep your toilet time brief, as sitting for long periods of time can be harmful to your health. In 2024, Dr Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, told CNN: "When patients present to me with complaints, one of the main areas we have to delve deeply into is spending a lot of time on the toilet."

More research has been conducted about the amount of time people spend on the toilet and the associated risk factors. Whilst some may consider it innocent 'reading time' or 'me time', sitting on the toilet for extended periods has been linked to an increased risk of haemorrhoids. CNN reported: "According to a new study in PLOS One, people are reporting a higher rate of haemorrhoids when they bring their smartphones to the bathroom." Watch this video from Instagram where Dr Zoe Williams confirms the link between using your phone on the toilet and haemorrhoids.

It was hilarious to see the comments on the above video, many from women asking other women if they shared the video with their husbands or partners. According to CNN, the study’s senior author, Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist and director of the Gut-Brain Research Institute at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said: "This new research provides concrete evidence of what many have long suspected: People lose track of time in the bathroom when they have their phones." While it might be a fun way to pass the time, scrolling on your phone can be addictive. Not only does it present people with mental health challenges, but it also comes with physical health risks. CNN reported that "66% of survey respondents reported regularly using their smartphones on the toilet. Those who did, spent significantly more time on the loo than people who left their smartphones outside the bathroom. About 54% of respondents reported using their phones to read news, while about 44% spent their time on social media." Please note that other factors such as exercise routines, fibre intake and straining were taken into account in the study as well.

