Why is this popular shoe outlet closing its doors in South Africa?

After 39 years, popular shoe outlet Shoe City will be closing its doors to customers around South Africa.

Shoe City, a well-renowned shoe outlet, was the go-to destination for many shoppers seeking all their shoe needs from school shoes to office pumps. However, Pepkor has announced that its shoe retail chain has been struggling for some time and will be closing its doors at the beginning of its 2026 financial year.

While this store has been known for its affordable and high-quality footwear, underperformance has been noticed for some time.

Pepkor revealed that, despite numerous efforts to adjust and improve Shoe City's performance, no meaningful growth has resulted.

Therefore, they can no longer justify the investment required to keep the doors open.