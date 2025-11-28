Why is this popular shoe outlet closing its doors in South Africa?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
After 39 years, popular shoe outlet Shoe City will be closing its doors to customers around South Africa.
Shoe City, a well-renowned shoe outlet, was the go-to destination for many shoppers seeking all their shoe needs from school shoes to office pumps. However, Pepkor has announced that its shoe retail chain has been struggling for some time and will be closing its doors at the beginning of its 2026 financial year.
While this store has been known for its affordable and high-quality footwear, underperformance has been noticed for some time.
Pepkor revealed that, despite numerous efforts to adjust and improve Shoe City's performance, no meaningful growth has resulted.
Therefore, they can no longer justify the investment required to keep the doors open.
The silver lining is that no job losses will come of the closures.
Sean Cardinaal, Chief Operating Officer at Pepkor, told Business Tech: "To keep the team focused, we have decided to close this business." However, he ensured that all Shoe City employees would be moved to other Pepkor brands so that no jobs would be lost.
Business Tech also reported that out of the "113 Shoe City stores currently trading, about 50 will be converted into other Pepkor formats, and the rest will be closed as their leases expire."
The closure isn't all bad, as Pepkor has big plans ahead. Pepkor will be focusing its efforts on companies with stronger prospects.
The brand has a strong operational presence with over 6,000 stores encompassing all its chain locations. Not to mention their combined accumulation of 10 million customers across its digital platforms.
With physical and online growth being the primary focus, they are making significant moves despite the closure of their well-known Shoe City stores.
Image Courtesy of iStock
