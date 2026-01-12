Why does this board game bring out everyone's competitive side?

A young boy sets the tone with his family after they get super competitive over a game of 30-seconds.

It feels like the most synonymous thing for many South African families when opening up the 30 Seconds board game - the competition turns up, and people lose their senses. Scroll through social media, and you will find so many families sharing their heated competitive sides when playing the family-friendly board game, 30 Seconds. We've seen people's families go to war over this fun and challenging board game, and we are wondering how it all started.

Young influencer, Lulo Koyana, was not having all the drama and decided to put his foot down with his family. He said, "All of this is a game. I don't want stress in my mind. So, please just play nice, stop saying the others are cheating. Stop saying that, that is respectful..." We think he meant disrespectful, but while his parents let him speak his mind, they admitted that they "don't play for fun, they play for dramatic outbursts"... Watch the video of him giving his family a good talking too, courtesy of Instagram.

Many people found his speech amusing; others said that this is the talk every family needs to hear before they embark on a game of 30 Seconds. One person wrote, "I need to borrow this pep talk for my family before playing 30 seconds!" Another wrote, "There is a spirit in that game that wants people to fight every time. There is no way you play 30 seconds with literally being calm and quiet. It’s all shouting, anger, disappointment and all that, but in a healthy way and sense. Not the anger like the one in the world."

Image Courtesy of Facebook