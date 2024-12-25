Who's washing the dishes this Christmas?

Unless you think of using disposables to serve your guests this Christmas, you are in line for a lot of cleaning after all the festivities are done and dusted.

It pays to mention that even when you do use disposable plates, serving dishes, and cups, there is still a clean-up required because what about all the pots and pans you used to prepare all the food?

Not to mention disposables don't add that personal touch when you are hosting for Christmas. Now that is settled, let's move on to the basics of cleaning up after the party...