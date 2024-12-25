Who's washing the dishes this Christmas?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When all the preparations and festivities of eating are over, who is the lucky person who gets to wash the dishes?
Unless you think of using disposables to serve your guests this Christmas, you are in line for a lot of cleaning after all the festivities are done and dusted.
It pays to mention that even when you do use disposable plates, serving dishes, and cups, there is still a clean-up required because what about all the pots and pans you used to prepare all the food?
Not to mention disposables don't add that personal touch when you are hosting for Christmas. Now that is settled, let's move on to the basics of cleaning up after the party...
When you are playing host, it is only natural for the clean-up to be your responsibility, but that doesn't have to be the stock standard approach we all take this Christmas.
Instead of leaving the cleaning to the host, why not pitch in and make it a group effort? Perhaps those who were in the kitchen preparing the Christmas meal should have an opportunity to retire in the living room or the patio, and the non-cookers should join hands to make light work?
So, today, as everyone enjoys their Christmas meals and traditions, why not make a new tradition and work together to clean up the kitchen before the evening draws to a close and everyone is lethargic?
Here are some tips on how to minimise the workload:
- Keep the kitchen clear from the start of the day and clean as you work so there isn't a pile of dirty dishes awaiting you at the end of lunch.
- Ask for help - ask guests to clean their plates after eating and leave them in a designated pile.
- Have your containers ready to go for packing up after lunch. If you donate or give doggy bags, make sure your containers are ready.
- Wipe down countertops and the table between courses to avoid flies and messiness.
Image Courtesy of iStock
