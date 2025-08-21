Who can relate to this sort of traffic jam? Welcome to KZN
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While KZN is not known for its traffic, things can get pretty tricky.
KwaZulu-Natal is not known for its traffic jams, at least not the ones that leave people stuck in traffic.
As a province, we lean more toward 'traffic jams' that get you singing and jiving in the unfortunate case that you might be stuck in traffic.
However, that notion is slowly changing. A motorist in Pietermaritzburg, a town known for its history, architecture, and as the city of flowers, has now been outed as a city that also delves into mumbled traffic jams.
What is a picturesque town is also consumed with motorists who don't quite agree on following the laws of the road.
A video shared on social media shows a motorist stuck in a maze of traffic. Each vehicle is jammed and intertwined, leaving little to no space for motorists to manoeuvre their way out of the jam.
The motorist who shared the video said that only the strongest survive in Pietermaritzburg traffic.
As we wind down toward the weekend, remember to stay tuned to our traffic reports on East Coast Radio.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@khayehlongwa
Pietermaritzburg only the strong will survive 🌚♬ original sound - djarabic_worldwide
Image Courtesy of TikTok
