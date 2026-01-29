Where was Danny Guselli in 2016?

Danny Guselli has decided to jump back in time onto the 2016 train.

The 2016 trend has been hitting people hard on social media, with many taking full advantage of the opportunity to celebrate memories from a decade ago.

The purple-blue filter on TikTok has inspired many social media users to play on nostalgia for a simpler time, aka 2016. Glamour reported erlier this month that: "According to TikTok, searches for '2016' went up by 452% in the last week, while 1.6 million videos fondly embracing the 2016 aesthetic have already been uploaded."

Evidently, it seems that people are excited to transport themselves back in time and remember things from a decade ago.

That may be just what we all need as we approach the end of January, considering the New Year is meant for reflection.