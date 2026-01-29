Where was Danny Guselli in 2016?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's a decade of nostalgia, the 2016 trend brings back some good memories of what was...
Danny Guselli has decided to jump back in time onto the 2016 train.
The 2016 trend has been hitting people hard on social media, with many taking full advantage of the opportunity to celebrate memories from a decade ago.
The purple-blue filter on TikTok has inspired many social media users to play on nostalgia for a simpler time, aka 2016. Glamour reported erlier this month that: "According to TikTok, searches for '2016' went up by 452% in the last week, while 1.6 million videos fondly embracing the 2016 aesthetic have already been uploaded."
Evidently, it seems that people are excited to transport themselves back in time and remember things from a decade ago.
That may be just what we all need as we approach the end of January, considering the New Year is meant for reflection.
Everything from fashion to pop culture moments is being rehashed on social media, and everyone is here for it.
For Danny, 2016 was a different chapter altogether. At the time, he was working for an online radio station and was hoping to move into commercial radio.
2016 was a very different life for me. I was on an online radio station with aspirations to get onto a commercial station. I was also teaching at the gym, Virgin Active, at that stage. I was teaching everything from Zumba to body conditioning, bootcamp classes, shake mix, step class, you name it. I was also teaching dance classes. And then shortly after that, I ventured into commercial radio.
- Danny Guselli
While 2016 may have been a simpler time for many people, it might be the leaf they needed to turn.
After all, we are 10 years in the future, and it's best to embrace what is, not what was.
Check out the East Coast Breakfast team's take on the 2016 trend, courtesy of TikTok.
@eastcoastradiokzn We’re stuck in 2016 again… #EastCoastBreakfast #2016 ♬ original sound - East Coast Radio
