 Where was Danny Guselli in 2016?
Where was Danny Guselli in 2016?

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It's a decade of nostalgia, the 2016 trend brings back some good memories of what was...

Danny Guselli in a dance sequence many years ago
Supplied

Danny Guselli has decided to jump back in time onto the 2016 train. 

The 2016 trend has been hitting people hard on social media, with many taking full advantage of the opportunity to celebrate memories from a decade ago. 

The purple-blue filter on TikTok has inspired many social media users to play on nostalgia for a simpler time, aka 2016. Glamour reported erlier this month that: "According to TikTok, searches for '2016' went up by 452% in the last week, while 1.6 million videos fondly embracing the 2016 aesthetic have already been uploaded."

Evidently, it seems that people are excited to transport themselves back in time and remember things from a decade ago. 

That may be just what we all need as we approach the end of January, considering the New Year is meant for reflection. 

Everything from fashion to pop culture moments is being rehashed on social media, and everyone is here for it. 

For Danny, 2016 was a different chapter altogether. At the time, he was working for an online radio station and was hoping to move into commercial radio. 

While 2016 may have been a simpler time for many people, it might be the leaf they needed to turn. 

After all, we are 10 years in the future, and it's best to embrace what is, not what was. 

Check out the East Coast Breakfast team's take on the 2016 trend, courtesy of TikTok

@eastcoastradiokzn We’re stuck in 2016 again… #EastCoastBreakfast #2016 ♬ original sound - East Coast Radio
Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

