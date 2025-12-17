When driving between Durban and JHB which rest stop do you prefer?

A valid question for those who drive from Durban to Johannesburg or vice versa: What is your preferred rest stop?

When travelling between the two cities, there are several rest stops along the way.

Some prefer to drive through and make only one stop, generally at the most popular locations, such as the Montrose Shell Ultra City and Bergview One Stop, in Harrismith.

One is known as a halfway mark, and the other offers more of a scenic option for those making the 6-hour drive.