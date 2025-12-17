 When driving between Durban and JHB which rest stop do you prefer?
Updated

Are you a Montrose or Bergview rest stop person?

A valid question for those who drive from Durban to Johannesburg or vice versa: What is your preferred rest stop?

When travelling between the two cities, there are several rest stops along the way.

Some prefer to drive through and make only one stop, generally at the most popular locations, such as the Montrose Shell Ultra City and Bergview One Stop, in Harrismith. 

One is known as a halfway mark, and the other offers more of a scenic option for those making the 6-hour drive. 

Durban content creator, comedian, and parody artist Sed Pillay asked social media users which rest stop they prefer.

@sedpillay Unnecessary @Tee Pillay 😭 Which one are you? 😆🇿🇦 #funny #family #durban #joburg #tiktoksouthafrica @Dhamini Sing ♬ original sound - Sed Pillay

There were mixed opinions from social media users. 

Many shared their favourites, and some said that they stop at both. 

Others admit that they make the road trip without any rest stops, which is not advised, especially when travelling long distances.

  • "You are not cultured if you don't stop at Montrose."
  • "Team Bergview because better places to eat."
  • "Montrose is part of the experience."
  • "Montrose always. Durban trip is not a trip without stopping at Montrose."
  • "Bergview, cause there's a wide variety of places to eat."
  • "I've changed to Bergview."
  • "Montrose!!! We have been stopping at Montrose since I was a child and I am about to stop with my children now."

