What's on your mind while at work (besides what's for dinner)?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Life happens, and although work is important, there are things you have to think about outside of it – like what's for dinner, social plans, and vacations.
Life happens, and although work is important, there are things you have to think about outside of it – like what's for dinner, social plans, and vacations.
While work might be necessary in most people's lives, we can agree that thinking about things in your life outside of work comes as second nature to many working-class people.
Whether you’re thinking about what to get for lunch or catching up with your colleague from sales after the weekend, most people can admit they have a list of things that get added to their workday that don't focus on their work responsibilities.
Don’t fret, as long as you are not meal planning instead of updating your spreadsheets, you’re safe.
Juggling life’s responsibilities can be challenging. Most parents in our office will admit they use their lunch break to pick up their kids, run errands, or decide what to cook for dinner. Managing life while working a 9-to-5 is anything but easy and is sometimes only successful if you plan efficiently.
Work-life balance is important in this day and age. Besides ensuring that your mental health is okay, there’s also finding time to get to that very long ‘to-do’ list with 65 other things you have to get done outside of work.
We wanted to know what thoughts run through your mind during your workday, so we created a poll with some common thoughts based on our team.
Please look at the poll below to identify what you think most about during your workday.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied by East Coast Radio
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: If days were dates, who would you swipe right on?
If the days of the week were people, which one would you date? Stacey, J...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
How long is too long to be engaged?
On Weekend Breakfast, Zisto dove into a fiery debate that had everyone t...Weekend Breakfast with Zisto 5 hours ago