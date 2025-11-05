What's the most sold product in South Africa?

Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold products in South Africa.

Have you ever wondered what the most in-demand products are that people are buying in South Africa? Well, wonder no more.

We take a look at five of the most popular products in South Africa, as selected by Jandre de Beer. De Beer, the founder and CEO of V8 Group, South Africa's most experienced direct-to-consumer performance marketing agency, shared some great insight into the most popular products being sold in South Africa right now. Whether you are looking into a business opportunity on consumer favourites or just wondering what people are buying, then look no further.

You might be surprised by the top-selling product in South Africa right now. De Beer says that solar panels and inverters take the number five spot. Thanks to electricity price hikes and the threat of load shedding, people are willing to spend up to R250,000 to try and get off the grid. At number four is secondhand electronics. The truth is that not everyone can afford new phones and laptops, so this makes sense. "The second-hand tech market is worth R5 billion. Buy broken phones, fix them, flip them for profit," says De Beer. That's a good idea if you were thinking of starting a business. Airtime and data take the number three spot. According to De Beer, South Africans are spending more than R150 billion on airtime alone. He says even small shops are making up to R20,000 a month from their airtime sales.

At number two are groceries and everyday essentials. The regular, everyday essentials that help households feed their families, such as bread, milk, and eggs. As for the most sold product in the country, De Beer says: "South Africa is the 10th biggest consumer of this item in the world; we spend R200 billion on this every year". Any guesses? It might come as no surprise that alcohol is the most sold product in South Africa. It was reported that South Africans spent R7.7 billion on alcohol during the week of 25 December 2024 and 1 January 2025 alone.

