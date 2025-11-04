What's the most challenging thing to sell to people?

Danny Guselli is venturing into the world of sales today as he asks people in the sales industry: 'What is the hardest thing to sell right now?'



People are finding it challenging to make ends meet with the bare necessities, such as food and groceries, in today's economy. As a result, finding funds to pay for 'extras' is not always possible.

For example, things such as investment policies, insurance add-ons like scratch and dent repair, death policies, subscriptions, and even medical insurance have become "luxury" items that many people can no longer afford.