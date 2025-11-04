 What's the most challenging thing to sell to people?
What's the most challenging thing to sell to people?

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

We live in a sales-saturated world, but some things are more difficult to sell than others...

Danny Guselli is venturing into the world of sales today as he asks people in the sales industry: 'What is the hardest thing to sell right now?'

People are finding it challenging to make ends meet with the bare necessities, such as food and groceries, in today's economy. As a result, finding funds to pay for 'extras' is not always possible. 

For example, things such as investment policies, insurance add-ons like scratch and dent repair, death policies, subscriptions, and even medical insurance have become "luxury" items that many people can no longer afford.

Investments can be challenging to sell due to their long-term nature and the fact that people have to wait a long time to see a return.

However, it is worth noting that many people are wary when interacting with salespeople. Many salespeople use unethical tactics in their sales pitches, which can sometimes lead to aggression and dishonesty. 

This often paints salespeople in a bad light. 

While the industry remains alive and thriving, sales in certain fields may be experiencing a decline due to the current economic conditions. 

The effects of inflation have changed South Africans' spending behaviour and instilled a sense of caution among them. This has impacted the way salespeople sell and has even led salesrooms to adopt new and innovative (yet annoying and intrusive) habits in an effort to reach potential customers. 

