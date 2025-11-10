 What's it really like being an accountant?
It's International Accounting Day and if you think accounting is boring, "you’ve been doing it wrong."

A male accountant smiles while working at his desk
iStock/Liubomyr Vorona

Today is International Accounting Day, a day to celebrate accountants from all walks of life. 

The occupation may not seem like a glorious one, but it is quite popular amongst many people around KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. While some become accountants for the sheer passion they hold over numbers, others do it because they believe that's where the money is.

Either way, accountants don't just have boring desk jobs, they too deal with many pitfalls, challenges and rewards in their careers. 

We gathered some posts from accountants who gave some insight into their field. 

Doaa Arafat, an Egyptian woman shared that accounting is not only about spreadsheets, numbers and reports but also comes with psychological pressures. 

Aayushi Shah said: "Accountants are often unfairly labelled as 'boring', but anyone who’s worked with one knows the truth: we’re problem-solvers, collaborators, and trusted advisors." 

Ahmad Ali put a descriptive twist on the profession and said: "Accounting isn’t just about balancing books — it’s about balancing decisions, ethics, and impact. Every figure tells a story. Every entry reflects effort, patience, and precision. Behind every financial statement is a mind that never stops asking — 'Does this add value?' True accountants don’t just manage numbers; they interpret the language of business, protect financial integrity, and drive strategic growth through clarity and control. So, next time someone says, 'You just work with numbers…'smile — because you know you work with the foundation of every business in the world."

A copy post about Accounting
LinkedIn/Ameer-hamza-1635b7211/

Ameer Hamza wrote: "If you think accounting is boring… you’ve been doing it wrong.” 

"Great accountants don’t just close books.
They open possibilities.
They’re detectives, storytellers, analysts, and advisors — all rolled into one.
They see what others miss.
They make chaos make sense.
So the next time someone says, “Accounting is boring,”
just smile.
Because the smartest people in every room know - Accounting is the language of power."

While the profession might be stereotypically 'boring', according to accounting professionals, it is anything but, in fact it holds a great deal of introspection. 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of iStock

