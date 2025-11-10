What's it really like being an accountant?

Today is International Accounting Day, a day to celebrate accountants from all walks of life.

The occupation may not seem like a glorious one, but it is quite popular amongst many people around KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. While some become accountants for the sheer passion they hold over numbers, others do it because they believe that's where the money is.

Either way, accountants don't just have boring desk jobs, they too deal with many pitfalls, challenges and rewards in their careers.

We gathered some posts from accountants who gave some insight into their field.

Doaa Arafat, an Egyptian woman shared that accounting is not only about spreadsheets, numbers and reports but also comes with psychological pressures.