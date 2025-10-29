What’s the best and worst thing about the internet?

International Internet Day celebrates what might be considered the most important invention to date.

It's International Internet Day, and Danny Guselli is asking KwaZulu-Natal what they think are the best and worst things about the internet. When we think about the early days of the internet, one thing stands out: dial-up internet. Danny believes that because millennials grew up with dial-up internet, they tend to be more patient. Connecting to the internet meant waiting to hear those iconic dial-up beeping sounds, which would indicate that a connection was being established.



The oxymoron lies in the high-speed, lightning-fast Wi-Fi that we have today and how that has contributed to a culture of impatience. Children of today are not familiar with things like buffering or troubleshooting. While this is relative to their generation, it does mean that the internet has played a significant role in shaping their upbringing. Baby Boomers and Millennials might agree that things progressed more slowly in their respective eras, and therefore, there was a sense of appreciation.

While the internet has brought us to a generation of knowing and learning, it isn't something that we can celebrate wholeheartedly. The worst things about the internet Things like cybercrime, cyberbullying, scams, fraud, human trafficking, online grooming, online enticement and predation are all in existence because of the internet. This reveals the darker side of the internet. The best things about the internet Anyone can learn something new because of the ease of access to information that the internet provides. Remember the success stories of the two South African men from a small village in Limpopo who learnt how to code through online platforms like YouTube. This led to them creating their own online educational platform called NOVAR. As we celebrate International Internet Day in South Africa, we can say with conviction that, like everything in life, the internet comes with a balance of good and bad.

Image Courtesy of iStock