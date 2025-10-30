 What would you change about your wedding day?
What would you change about your wedding day?

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Not everyone has had the perfect wedding day, and now's your time to vent...

Chaos at a wedding celebration shown by the smashed cake
Danny Guselli is asking KZN what they would change about their wedding day.

The planning and preparation for a wedding day can leave many couples stressed and overwhelmed. Fitting everything you imagined into one perfect day or weekend is no easy feat. 

But what would life be if it weren't filled with a few mistakes and moments of imperfection?

Second the the bride's dress, the cake is usually the other highlight of the day.  

So imagine cutting your wedding cake, only to bite into Styrofoam!

A video shared on social media captured the unlucky moment when a bride and groom faced this wedding day blunder. During the cake-cutting ceremony, the bride unknowingly fed her husband Styrofoam. The wedding cake was arranged in tiers, and the couple mistakenly cut from the wrong layer. 

But instead of panicking, they played it cool, turning the moment into a funny wedding day story that they can look back on and laugh about. 

What made it even funnier was that, after the bride fed the groom the Styrofoam, he fed her some in return before giving her a heads-up so the moment wasn't ruined.

Romantic or cruel? You can decide. It's better to experience a wedding day blunder together than apart, right?

Image Courtesy of iStock

