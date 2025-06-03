What hobby have you brought to your workplace?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Some people collect comic figurines, others enjoy knitting during their lunch break. Are hobbies at the workplace acceptable?
Have you ever found yourself bringing your hobby into your 9-to-5?
We've heard of people bringing in their favourite collectables, or knitting/crocheting at their desks during their lunch breaks, but what other weird and wacky hobbies have been known to enter the workplace?
We're not sure why, but this topic is a reminder of an episode of Friends when Phoebe is in labour and her doctor has an unlikely addiction to the TV character, Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli, from the TV series Happy Days.
In the episode, the doctor in charge of Phoebe's delivery is in love with the character from Happy Days and brings this into every conversation he has with her as a patient.
Check out the snippet from Friends below, courtesy of YouTube.
In 2016, Business Insider published an article about research from San Francisco State University stating that what we do outside of work (our hobbies) might make us better employees.
"After conducting studies on employees who self-rated or were rated by coworkers on job performance, the researchers concluded that people with creative hobbies outside of work feel more relaxed and in control in their off hours and are more likely to be helpful to coworkers and innovative in their approach solving work problems than those without these hobbies," the article stated.
Having hobbies allows us to do more of what we enjoy in our spare time.
Having a hobby can be compared to honing a new skill, which in turn might benefit your workplace. The researchers then suggested that companies encourage their employees to take on new hobbies outside of work hours.
Hobbies that can help you become better employees include dancing, cooking, poetry writing, baking, home decorating, crossword puzzles, music, stand-up comedy, painting, knitting, gaming and photography.
Each of these activities encourages people to learn, find solutions, see things from varied perspectives, fail and then try again, and also helps them conquer a calm state that can benefit them in their day-to-day work responsibilities.
Image Courtesy of iStock
