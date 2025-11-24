What do non-smokers do to manage workplace stress?

How do people who don't smoke relieve their work stress?

A video prompted us to wonder what non-smokers do to relieve stress in the workplace. After watching the video of coworkers going outside to relieve their stress in an unusual way, we were curious to know what non-smokers do to clear their minds after long meetings or a heavy workload. Smokers might tell you a quick smoke break helps them focus better, but what about those who don't smoke? If we had to gauge our East Coast Radio team, most tend to take a walk, grab a snack, or even talk to a colleague, which has proven to be effective.

Check out this Instagram video showing three non-smoking coworkers managing their stress by blowing bubbles. The sentiment was, "When you had a rough meeting, but nobody in your team smokes..."

While smoking might be the go-to for some people, there are several other ways of letting off steam or clearing your head when you're having a stressful day at work. One of the most important things to note is that sitting at your desk, staring at your screen, doesn't make things better. Unless you have something lighthearted and upbeat to watch. Experts have revealed that taking a walk outside is one of the best ways to clear your mind. The fresh air and a good view have a way of refocusing and letting go. At ECR, staff were given useful self-care cheat sheets, offering a list of suggestions on how to manage stress better. Activities such as five minutes of deep breathing, stretching, going for a walk, meditating, and enjoying a cup of coffee are all included in the cheat sheet. The line of thinking here is that if we get the small things set in our day-to-day life, we can handle stressful situations better when they do arise.

