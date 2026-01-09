Well known content creator tries to get robbed in South Africa

Popular content creator and podcast host Joshua Rubin shares snippets from his doccie on trying to get robbed.

While most South Africans can agree that being a victim of any crime is something they would not want, Joshua Rubin from the Wide Awake Podcast and Josh Wide Awake can say the opposite.

He recently went on an expedition and videoed the entire experience. As someone who has been a victim of crime, he wanted to delve into the mindset of the criminals involved in smash-and-grab crimes.

So, in a planned content production, he set out to get robbed in Cape Town.

He went out to key hotspots around Cape Town, trying his best to have his 'phone' stolen.