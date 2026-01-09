 Well known content creator tries to get robbed in South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Imagine moving around the streets of Cape Town, trying to get robbed...

A man holds his phone out a car window
YouTube Screenshot/wideawakepodcast

Popular content creator and podcast host Joshua Rubin shares snippets from his doccie on trying to get robbed. 

While most South Africans can agree that being a victim of any crime is something they would not want, Joshua Rubin from the Wide Awake Podcast and Josh Wide Awake can say the opposite. 

He recently went on an expedition and videoed the entire experience. As someone who has been a victim of crime, he wanted to delve into the mindset of the criminals involved in smash-and-grab crimes. 

So, in a planned content production, he set out to get robbed in Cape Town. 

He went out to key hotspots around Cape Town, trying his best to have his 'phone' stolen. 

He held his phone close to the window, even extending it out of the window in some cases, but on the first day of his expedition, he was unsuccessful. 

There was no theft. It was something like Murphy's law, when you want something to happen, and it doesn't. 

He shared that he hadn't expected to go a whole day without his phone being snatched away. Even though the phone was not a real one, but rather a realistic-looking demo/fake phone. 

In one part of the documentary, we hear a young boy warning him not to keep his phone out the window, as it may get snatched. 

Check out the short video below, where the phone does get snatched, courtesy of Instagram

Rubin and his friend were even told by a local where to go to get their phones snatched. They laughed because these local guys were all too happy to share the information about the hot, hot spots. 

Check out the full video of the getting robbed in Cape Town experiment, courtesy of YouTube

Joshua Rubin also chats with the Mayor of Cape Town and asks him a few questions about the crime in the city. 

Image Courtesy of YouTube

