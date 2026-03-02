LISTEN: O’Grady’s chips to Holey Moleys, here’s what you wish you could bring back

Now, of course, we’re a province of food lovers, so the snacks took precedent over anything. To name a few:

It took one question to throw us all back into our childhood, and there are more than 200 people missing that nostalgic taste of O’Grady’s chips.

A whole throwback? Last week, Danny Guselli asked you, “What’s ONE thing you would bring back that doesn’t exist anymore?”

ALSO READ: Hope in Richards Bay as Finley the loggerhead turtle grows stronger

There’s nothing quite like the first bite into a biscuit during break time but these discontinued eats had you close to tears while reminiscing.

These nostalgic snacks had our hearts beating fast and the comment section quickly turned into a sort of memorial for the food we love and miss. From Angel Delights to Beacon marshmallows, each delight had it’s own reunion.

The days of unscheduled visits and drive-in theatres

Slowly but surely, the comments moved away from food and into something a bit deeper. You recollected the days of unscheduled visits. That random hoot at your front gate has now turned into a dreaded WhatsApp message or phone call.

Some took it back further to days of Drive-In theatres and longed for visits to Newton’s amusement park. The days when vuvuzelas filled stadiums as we stood united to support our teams.

Danny truly had us in our feels, missing things we can never truly bring back.

“Pure hearts and genuine love. When people cared more about kindness than competition,” one Facebook user said.

This is one comment that left our hearts in our hands. It’s not something you can order for same-day delivery; it’s something we learned growing up.

If you missed it live, listen in below: