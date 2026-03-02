LISTEN: O’Grady’s chips to Holey Moleys, here’s what you wish you could bring back
Updated | By Danny Guselli
One question sent you straight back to childhood. From O’Grady’s chips and Angel Delights to drive-in theatres and surprise gate visits, here’s what you say you wish still existed.
A whole throwback? Last week, Danny Guselli asked you, “What’s ONE thing you would bring back that doesn’t exist anymore?”
It took one question to throw us all back into our childhood, and there are more than 200 people missing that nostalgic taste of O’Grady’s chips.
Here are a few snacks that KZN residents miss
Now, of course, we’re a province of food lovers, so the snacks took precedent over anything. To name a few:
Holey Moleys
Inside Story
Fresca
Sevens chocolate
Cheese Tanges
Nibble sticks
Ffwd
Riviera Luv Bite biscuits
There’s nothing quite like the first bite into a biscuit during break time but these discontinued eats had you close to tears while reminiscing.
These nostalgic snacks had our hearts beating fast and the comment section quickly turned into a sort of memorial for the food we love and miss. From Angel Delights to Beacon marshmallows, each delight had it’s own reunion.
The days of unscheduled visits and drive-in theatres
Slowly but surely, the comments moved away from food and into something a bit deeper. You recollected the days of unscheduled visits. That random hoot at your front gate has now turned into a dreaded WhatsApp message or phone call.
Some took it back further to days of Drive-In theatres and longed for visits to Newton’s amusement park. The days when vuvuzelas filled stadiums as we stood united to support our teams.
Danny truly had us in our feels, missing things we can never truly bring back.
“Pure hearts and genuine love. When people cared more about kindness than competition,” one Facebook user said.
This is one comment that left our hearts in our hands. It’s not something you can order for same-day delivery; it’s something we learned growing up.
If you missed it live, listen in below:
