WATCH | Yet another accident on Durban's Tollgate bridge

Video footage of a collision on Durban's Tollgate Bridge serves as a reminder to be vigilant while driving. We're fast approaching the festive season, which is also known as the silly season—a time when some people tend to behave recklessly. While we would like to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads, it is also important to emphasise that staying alert at all times is crucial, not just during the festive season.

A recent video showed how a driver of a van allegedly ignored a red traffic light and caused a collision on Durban's Tollgate Bridge. After the traffic light at the intersection of Ridge Road and Berea turned green, the vehicles began to move while the robot on the bridge was still red. The driver in the van didn't appear to be speeding, but he quickly changed lanes just before the next intersection and continued driving through the red light. Moments later, a car approaching from the left collides with the van. Watch the video below, courtesy of Facebook.

Social media reactions to the collision were mixed. Many people pointed out that the traffic lights on the bridge had just turned green as the van driver passed, suggesting that the car coming from the N3 side accelerated after the light changed to amber. A Facebook user said: "Everyone wants to beat the robot in South Africa these days and we end up beating each other." Another user wrote: "If you don't stop at every red traffic light you are training your brain to make them optional - so when you are distracted you can make this mistake. ALWAYS stop at red lights. Train your brain so when you're distracted you automatically do this. Don't treat them as a yield!!! It is insane how often people treat red lights like yield signs now." How could this collision have been avoided? Some people suggested the obvious, saying that drivers need to obey the rules of the road. Had both drivers followed the traffic light laws, the accident would not have happened. Others suggested that more signage be erected, considering this bridge is a high accident zone.

Image Courtesy of Facebook