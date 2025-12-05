WATCH: Popular car brand scores zero stars in crash test
Updated | By East Coast Radio / Megan Baadjies
One of SA's leading car brands scored a shocking zero-star rating in a recent crash test.
The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) expressed “deep concern” following the latest crash test results, which revealed that the popular Hyundai Grand i10 received a zero-star rating.
The test was part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign by Global NCAP.
According to the report, “the Hyundai Grand i10 falls short on safety with a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection.”
The Indian-built hatchback scored three stars for child occupant protection.
“While the model did score three stars for child occupant protection, the test found serious shortcomings in adult occupant protection, which resulted in a high risk of life-threatening injuries.
“The Hyundai’s standard safety equipment includes driver and passenger frontal airbags, but none for side body or head protection, and no Electronic Stability Control (ESC),” the report states.
The crash report findings also noted:
- Concerningly weak protection for the driver's chest in the frontal-impact test.
- A high risk of non-recoverable chest injuries, leading to a strong probability of life-threatening injuries for the adult in the side-impact test. Maximum allowed injury levels in a critical body region, such as the chest, were exceeded, resulting in zero points for adult occupant protection.
- In the frontal-impact test, the bodyshell and footwell were rated as unstable and unable to withstand further loading.
- No standard said body or head protection, and a seatbelt reminder (SBR) only for the driver.
- No standard ESC.
Watch the crash test below:
Richard Woods, Global NCAP Chief Executive Officer, says:
“It is unacceptable to see the continued double standard on safety in low- and middle-income countries. Democratising vehicle safety in Africa is a Global NCAP priority, and consumers deserve safer vehicles regardless of where in the world they live.”
The AA’s Bobby Ramagwede says the results highlight a concerning pattern.
“These results are deeply concerning and highlight a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions. South African motorists deserve better. The Hyundai Grand i10’s zero-star rating reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers to commit to equal safety for all markets.”
Read the full report here.
