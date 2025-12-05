WATCH: Popular car brand scores zero stars in crash test

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) expressed “deep concern” following the latest crash test results, which revealed that the popular Hyundai Grand i10 received a zero-star rating.



The test was part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign by Global NCAP.

According to the report, “the Hyundai Grand i10 falls short on safety with a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection.”

The Indian-built hatchback scored three stars for child occupant protection.

“While the model did score three stars for child occupant protection, the test found serious shortcomings in adult occupant protection, which resulted in a high risk of life-threatening injuries.

“The Hyundai’s standard safety equipment includes driver and passenger frontal airbags, but none for side body or head protection, and no Electronic Stability Control (ESC),” the report states.