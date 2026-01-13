Watch out for these trending scams

Scammers are at it again, this time they're targeting online shoppers and parents...

Scammers are at it again, this time they're targeting online shoppers and parents...

It's January, and while that usually means another chance to start anew, for criminals, it's just a fresh opportunity to scam people. There are two emerging trends targeting shoppers and parents that are worth noting. Michael Buswell, @thatcybersafetyguy, shared information about these very believable scams making the rounds online. One targets online shoppers using Takealot, while the other targets parents whose kids are going back to school.

Read more: Woolworths warns customers about a scam targeting shoppers

The first scam Buswell explained looked very authentic. He spoke about how scammers are sending out messages prompting people to click on a link to update their profiles. Very similar to the bank prompt messages that previously caught many people off guard. In this scam, the message prompts people to update their profile on Takealot and directs them to a fake website that resembles the real one. This fake site then allows the scammers to steal the shopper's login details. Like always, the best thing to do is to avoid clicking any links.

The second trending scam has returned just in time to catch busy parents off guard. The back-to-school rush is here, and with parents trying to fulfil their long list of 'to-dos', scammers are taking full advantage. Scammers are sending phishing SMSes to parents with links to bursary applications or registration links. They are feeding on the instinctive urge from parents to stay in communication with the school, as well as the nerves that come with going back to school, including registration, school fees, and anxious kids. Again, the best thing you can do is to check in with the school before clicking on any links.

Image Courtesy of iStock