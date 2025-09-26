Watch out for this latest WhatsApp scam
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Scammers are at it again and this time, they're trying to hack people's WhatsApp.
If you are using WhatsApp, then listen up. Scammers are becoming increasingly tech-savvy in their methods of targeting victims. This time, they're pretending to be family members who changed their numbers and are preying on unsuspecting people.
Scammers are using impersonation tactics to con victims into unknowingly providing them access to their mobile phones.
Not too long ago, we saw The Digital Law Company engage in a battle against perpetrators who used WhatsApp to target kids.
Their main goal is to hack your WhatsApp and other social media platforms. They focus on this because accessing your personal information on your social media can aid them in hacking your banking accounts. By accessing your social media, they also have an upper hand in gaining important information about you.
In this latest scam, hackers are impersonating loved ones to trick you into giving them information received on your phone.
It's time to stay ahead of these tricksters. The scammers are trying to gain control of their victims' WhatsApp by asking people to share the one-time pin (OTP) sent to them.
What does a suspicious WhatsApp message look like?
"Hi, I've changed my number and need your help."
"Hey, I lost my phone and need you to send me the OTP sent to your number urgently."
The above is an example of what to look out for.
- The message is usually casual, as if the person knows you.
- Be cautious, don't fall for it without a proper security check.
- Sometimes, it's best to ignore the message.
Once you send them the OTP, they can do a SIM swap and steal your actual number. They could then access your WhatsApp and even access your banking apps.
How do you spot red flags for WhatsApp scams?
- Why would someone ask you for their OTP? OTP's are generally used as a security measure for a person to log into their devices or accounts.
- The person messaging will create a sense of urgency, which may cause you to act out of pressure. Don't be rash. Pause, think about this logically for a moment before complying with a message from an unknown number.
- When the person refuses to video or voice call, that's a major red flag.
- Don't be swept away by voice calls or video calls either, because with the technology available, a person's face or voice can be easily cloned. Think about what happened with Connie Ferguson.
Michael Buswell, thatcybersafetyguy, says it's best to set up multi-factor authentication for your WhatsApp. This helps protect your account from hackers.
Image Courtesy of Unsplash
