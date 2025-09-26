Watch out for this latest WhatsApp scam

Scammers are at it again and this time, they're trying to hack people's WhatsApp.

If you are using WhatsApp, then listen up. Scammers are becoming increasingly tech-savvy in their methods of targeting victims. This time, they're pretending to be family members who changed their numbers and are preying on unsuspecting people.

Scammers are using impersonation tactics to con victims into unknowingly providing them access to their mobile phones.

Not too long ago, we saw The Digital Law Company engage in a battle against perpetrators who used WhatsApp to target kids.

Their main goal is to hack your WhatsApp and other social media platforms. They focus on this because accessing your personal information on your social media can aid them in hacking your banking accounts. By accessing your social media, they also have an upper hand in gaining important information about you.