Watch: Man carries bag of cement with his mouth

A man shows off his strength by carrying a bag of cement with just his mouth, using no hands.

Historically, many were judged on their brute strength and masculinity based on what they could carry. In fact, we see it in the Strong Man and Woman competitions.

We saw Rayno Nel awarded the Strongest Man in the World title earlier this year, and it was a great win for South Africa and Africa, considering he is the first African to bring home the title.

While we have moved away from judging people only on their physical strength, it is still interesting to see how some people possess the most uncanny talents.