Watch: Man carries bag of cement with his mouth
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Forget about jaws of steel, this man has jaws of concrete as he shows off his ability to carry a bag of cement with his mouth.
A man shows off his strength by carrying a bag of cement with just his mouth, using no hands.
Historically, many were judged on their brute strength and masculinity based on what they could carry. In fact, we see it in the Strong Man and Woman competitions.
We saw Rayno Nel awarded the Strongest Man in the World title earlier this year, and it was a great win for South Africa and Africa, considering he is the first African to bring home the title.
While we have moved away from judging people only on their physical strength, it is still interesting to see how some people possess the most uncanny talents.
One such person is a man who was recorded performing his talent for his neighbours.
In a video shared on social media, we see a man prep a large bag of cement with a piece of plastic. He then rolls up the top to form a handle. But the handle isn't so that he can carry it with his hands, but rather serves as a handle for his mouth.
All we can say is that he must have jaws of concrete to have pulled something like this off. We hope he has a good dental insurance plan.
Watch the video from Instagram below.
Imagine adding that to your list of skills in your CV... It couldn't hurt, considering many South Africans seek entertainment while working.
Talking about CVs, did you hear that our new friend of the show, Wandile Nkululeko Vilakazi, was introduced to The CV Lady, Lenore Tissong, who is helping him get his CV in order?
Danny Guselli hooked these two up, and the CV Lady is well on her way to crafting a wonderful CV for Wandile.
Listen to the full interview below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
