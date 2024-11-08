Was this a jerk move? Male guest catches wedding bouquet
The bridesmaids never stood a chance...
Traditionally, the bride throws her bouquet to the single ladies at her wedding. The tradition goes that whichever woman catches the bouquet will be the next to marry.
This tradition is an age-old one that has many adaptations over the years. This tradition is a lovely way for the bride to wish their single friends luck in love.
The tradition usually happens at the end of the wedding and can get quite competitive, with prospective singletons wanting a universal sign that they are next.
The tradition is taken seriously by many single women and is rarely taken for granted. Imagine Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway in 'Bride Wars' when they were about to catch the wedding bouquet.
A male guest at a wedding took things a tad bit far when he ruined things for the ladies and caught the bouquet.
Whether it was intentional or by accident, he was cocky about it and that made it that much worse to watch.
He ruined the moment, laughed about it, and then tossed the bouquet to one of the bridesmaids.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@valleydbaby Bouquet toss gone wrong 🤦🏼♀️💐#bridebouquet #bride #weddingtrends #bridesmaids #bridesoftiktok #bridetobe #2024bride #2024wedding #2024weddingtrends #weddingtok #destinationwedding #weddingday #weddingvibes #bridetiktok #athens #greece #greektiktok ♬ Oh No (Instrumental) - Kreepa
Image Courtesy of TikTok
