Was this a jerk move? Male guest catches wedding bouquet

Traditionally, the bride throws her bouquet to the single ladies at her wedding. The tradition goes that whichever woman catches the bouquet will be the next to marry.

This tradition is an age-old one that has many adaptations over the years. This tradition is a lovely way for the bride to wish their single friends luck in love.

The tradition usually happens at the end of the wedding and can get quite competitive, with prospective singletons wanting a universal sign that they are next.