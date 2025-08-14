Volkswagen bids farewell to one of their favourites after 24 years
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's reported that the end of this chapter is due to VW's shift away from 'the luxury space'.
It's time to bid farewell to a firm favourite amongst the Volkswagen family, the Touareg SUV.
The Touareg will be discontinued at the end of 2026, and the brand's apparent decision to end production is said to be due to its move away from luxury cars.
Cars.co.za reported: "The original (7L-series) Touareg hit initial markets way back in 2002. Developed alongside the 1st-generation Porsche Cayenne, the opening version of the big VW SUV – which was fascinatingly produced even in W12 and V10 TDI form – launched in South Africa in 2004."
The Touareg has served VW lovers since it arrived in three generations of styles: the second-generation (7P series) in 2010, the current generation (CR series) in 2018, and the 3.0-litre V6 TDI powertrain.
"In 2023, Volkswagen sold 182 units of the Touareg in South Africa, falling to 164 units in 2024. Year to date at the end of July 2025, 126 examples of this model have been registered in Mzansi," according to Cars.co.za.
While the Touareg helped Volkswagen enter the luxury car market, reevaluating their priorities as a brand means the end of this beloved model.
The discontinuation of the Touareg is closely linked to the move from luxury upmarket vehicles to models that offer consumers lower costs, with all the benefits of a Touareg. These can be seen with VW's Tiguan and Tayron.
Image Courtesy of iStock
