Volkswagen bids farewell to one of their favourites after 24 years

It's time to bid farewell to a firm favourite amongst the Volkswagen family, the Touareg SUV.

The Touareg will be discontinued at the end of 2026, and the brand's apparent decision to end production is said to be due to its move away from luxury cars.

Cars.co.za reported: "The original (7L-series) Touareg hit initial markets way back in 2002. Developed alongside the 1st-generation Porsche Cayenne, the opening version of the big VW SUV – which was fascinatingly produced even in W12 and V10 TDI form – launched in South Africa in 2004."