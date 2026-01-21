R150 for a can of Cape Town air?

While many might say that the air pollution in South Africa has left our air quality in a questionable state, we would like to think that the air here is in a far better state than in many other countries around the world.



Not everyone will appreciate the irony of coming across a video of a store supposedly selling canned Cape Town air for R150. But for those who are willing to think outside the box, here's our take on the irony.

In October 2025, the G20 leaders endorsed a declaration on air quality.

Clean Air Fund reported: "The G20 has said that cleaning our air must be a global priority. Leaders’ endorsement of the declaration is a turning point. It proves that even in a difficult geopolitical moment, the world can agree that everyone should have the right to breathe clean air."