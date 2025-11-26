Interesting video reveals coin-operated water dispenser

A R2 water hack that not only gives access to water but also teaches people the value of water.

A R2 water hack that not only gives access to water but also teaches people the value of water.

A social media video shows someone sliding R2 into a coin-operated machine. It's not immediately clear what the money would provide access to; however, the person then pans to the right and reveals a tap that automatically opens, giving access to water.

While we are uncertain how much water the R2 provides, the video left many people intrigued by the coin-operated water system. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Many people shared their experience with the coin-operated water system, stating that the R2 provides 20 litres of water. "It fills up a 20L, it automatically stops when it gets to 20L," one person commented. Others revealed that they felt the system was unfair, as water should be freely provided. Some even went so far as to call the person who installed it 'greedy'. In a country suffering the effects of water wastage, while it's understandable that water should be freely and readily available to everyone, there is another side to the coin. Many people don't use water responsibly.

These coin-operated water dispensers are usually prevalent in townships, rural areas or shopping centres that are trying to control access to water. While some might frown upon the system, it's one way to ensure that people use water responsibly. There have been many instances where people abuse their access to water and then sit holding their heads when they are left without it. While there were mixed reactions from social media users, many were amazed by the amount of water dispensed with just R2. In a country where every rand counts, the coin-operated water dispenser should be celebrated.

Image Courtesy of Instagram