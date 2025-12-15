Unique Christmas gift ideas for millennials

With a world of gifting options available, where does one start when buying a gift for a millennial?

There's always hype around Gen Z and Alpha, but we have decided to direct the spotlight on the millennials this festive season.

Finding the perfect gift is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Not because millennials are fussy, but they have a range of interests, and while most people find that challenging, we say, use it to your advantage.

A social media post showcasing a retro phone receiver that attaches to the port of smartphones got us thinking about suitable gift options for millennials.

Check it out below, courtesy of Instagram.

