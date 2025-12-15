Unique Christmas gift ideas for millennials
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Time is running out, and if you haven't yet done your Christmas shopping, here are some ideas for the millennials in your life...
With a world of gifting options available, where does one start when buying a gift for a millennial?
There's always hype around Gen Z and Alpha, but we have decided to direct the spotlight on the millennials this festive season.
Finding the perfect gift is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Not because millennials are fussy, but they have a range of interests, and while most people find that challenging, we say, use it to your advantage.
A social media post showcasing a retro phone receiver that attaches to the port of smartphones got us thinking about suitable gift options for millennials.
Check it out below, courtesy of Instagram.
Here are some great options for male millennials:
- Personalised tees are a fun and one-of-a-kind option
- Wooden jewellery and accessories holder
- Trendy tech gadgets are always a winning option (new options in the market or even accessories for laptops, phones, and cars)
- Tools - DIY lovers would love a new tool to add to their toolbox
- Fishing equipment
- Car accessories
- A good bottle of whiskey or their choice of premium alcohol
- Personalised stationery
- Lava lamps (for their man caves)
Gift options for female millennials:
- Doodle diaries or adult colouring books
- Polaroid camera
- Personalised journals or diaries
- Self-care boxes
- Best-selling books/ book vouchers or books from the genre they enjoy
- Bedroom slippers
- Humidifier
- Air purifying potted plants
- Himalayan salt lamp
- Crystals, gemstones, birthstones, bracelets
- Personalised cuff bangles
- Personalised stationery or just stationery in general is always a win
- Travel jewellery boxes
- Jewellery boxes
- Cosmetic bags
While you might think buying kitchen utensils or crockery for a woman is a notoriously bad idea, if that's what they enjoy doing, then it's worth looking into trendy kitchenware.
Let us know if you would like more gift option ideas
Image Courtesy of iStock
