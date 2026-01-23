Tour guide returns motorist's litter to him, driver hit with R500 fine

A cheeky motorist was hit with a R500 fine after a tour guide caught him littering at a traffic stop.

A video showing a tour guide returning a motorist's litter to him, after the driver tossed it out of his window, highlights many people's lack of consideration for the environment.

The motorist blatantly threw a piece of trash outside his car window while waiting at a traffic light in the Cape Town CBD. The tour guide, who witnessed the act from a nearby tour bus, boldly walked over to the motorist, picked up the trash and gently threw it back into his car. However, the cheeky driver threw the trash out again. Far too often, people move around littering, believing that they are providing work for cleaners who 'won't have a job' if they don't litter. What they believe to be their "duty" is actually a shot in the foot to the longevity of the human race.

The Clean up and Recycle Annual report in 2022 said, "Litter leaks into the environment posing a serious threat to marine life, human health and economies on local, regional, national and global scales. Littering is very visible throughout our country and aesthetically damages our beautiful environment, hampering the growth of our tourism industry and job creation." Well done to the tour guide for standing up for his city and country. Watch the encounter between the tour guide and the motorist below, as a group of tourists witnesses the man's blatant disregard for the environment.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. IOL reports that the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Tourism Unit met with the tour guide, Aslam Benjamin, a day after the incident. "According to Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, the encounter revealed a deeply personal story rooted in pride for Cape Town and its reputation as a global tourism destination," reports IOL. Benjamin's actions drew attention to the problem of littering and pollution, and residents were encouraged to report littering and by-law infringements to law enforcement. Wayne Dyason, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, confirmed that the motorist handed himself over and was fined R500 for the incident. Listen to what Dyason had to say about the viral video and how situations such as these are handled, courtesy of YouTube.

