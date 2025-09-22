Touching birthday note from Mom leaves Mzansi grateful

Birthdays are filled with love, care, and celebration, and one mother reminds us that the simplest gestures are the most impactful. A mother who wrote a handwritten note to her son on his birthday shared it on social media. The note wasn’t just a sweet reminder of the love between a mother and child, but also touched many people’s hearts on the everyday struggles many South Africans face. Despite the everyday struggles people are experiencing, there is always a silver lining. Here, it was the fact that this young man would have something to eat after school.

The note, placed alongside a R50 note, asks Kyle to buy essentials like Blue Ribbon bread, 1 litre of milk, and half a dozen eggs. Mom even goes as far as writing down the value of each of these items. Then she asks him to add R1 since she doesn’t have it, and lovingly warns him only to eat four slices of bread. The note ends with heartfelt words: “May God spare you many more years. Love from Mom.” People were humbled after seeing the note. Many commended the mother for still being able to make her child feel special with it. Others threw shade at the mother for not saving a little something for Kyle so he could treat himself on his birthday. One person wrote: “People don't see the pain in this. The mom doesn't have enough. But still left him a note to make his day special. She is possibly struggling but gets up everyday to provide for her son. A woman like this must be cherished.”

"This is a real mom with a real life." "Happy Birthday Kyle. Have a wonderfully awesome day. One day you will have more than R1 to help mum out. You will never go without and will have a life of absolute abundance." "We get so spoiled in life we actually forget the small things that matter.We might have enough now but our life's can change in the blink of an eye. Some have been fortunate to never stress about where their next meal comes from and others haven't been." "Happy birthday Kyle cherish this moment when mom used her last R50 to get you food and one day the tables will turn and you will have more then just R50 but millions appreciate the little things that mom had done for you and God will make a change in you Kyle." "It's teaching "pass your blessings on",.. Egg is 4 life, bread is 4 hunger, milk is 4 thirst, it's also a blessing." "I remember these birthday and Xmas notes. So grateful to God that I can take care of my mom now." The emotional note highlights the love between parent and child. It also touches on the financial struggles that many parents are experiencing and the resilient South Africans who teach us to keep pushing through. Sometimes, simple gestures can be profound. This reminds us of the story that recently set social media ablaze: a Port Elizabeth boy who was so grateful to his mother for the box of Coco Pops he received on his birthday.

Image Courtesy of TikTok