Top 5 business tips from a Durban coffee shop owner

The owner of Cafe 61 shares some insightful tips on running a business in Durban.

A local businesswoman shares five tips when starting a coffee shop in Durban. Nur and her brother, Mohammed Zaakir from Cafe 61, opened their boutique coffee shop two years ago on Windermere Road. The two have shown that even though being in front of the camera makes them uncomfortable, being business owners pushes them to face challenges and make it work.

Nur recorded a video in which she reflects on some of the harsh lessons she has learnt since opening Cafe 61. 1. Being comfortable in front of the camera She admitted that she feels uncomfortable in front of the camera, but as a business owner, it sometimes comes with the territory. She said there are many things you have to do as a business owner that will make you uncomfortable, but despite the discomfort, you must find the confidence to do them anyway. 2. Perfection is a lie She says that striving for perfection is not a reality she would advise. Instead, you should strive for excellence in everything you do and focus on continued improvement.

If you're chasing perfection, you will never be good enough. - Nur from Cafe 61

3. Work hours When you start a business, it's essential to understand that it sometimes means working 24/7. That means you could be doing anything at any given hour. However, over time, this will make you stronger, and you will find ways to improve your time management. 4. Being 'on' all the time Naturally, as a business owner, all the responsibilities sometimes lie solely on you. Even though you may be exhausted, discouraged or demotivated at times. Nur says that bringing every part of yourself into your business will help it bloom in every way. 5. Social media vs reality She admits that, early on, she was guilty of believing that posting on social media would instantly translate into success. She says seeing growth over time, rather than instant gratification, is far more rewarding. "Building something that lasts is an important and beautiful thing," she says. If you are looking to open up a coffee shop, please take a look at some of her tips. Nur and her brother also have a Venue 61 at their cafe. Here, they hire out the venue and all the profits go to the NPO, WeFeedSA. WeFeedSA focuses on helping unemployed South Africans.

Image Courtesy of TikTok