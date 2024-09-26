Toddler thinks 'Nasty Girl' by Tinashe is a lullaby
Could this be the cutest and most inappropriate thing ever?
We doubt that this was Tinashe's goal when she made 'Nasty Girl', but perhaps it is open to interpretation. After all, it could be considered a win for an artist that a young kid even knows your music.
Let's not delve into that, though; there is too much room for misinterpretation, not to mention inappropriateness.
Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe is an American Pop Singer who was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and moved to Los Angeles, USA, when she was eight.
She has a mixed heritage; her mother is Danish, and her father is a Zimbabwean immigrant. She was in the acting game before jumping onto the music bandwagon and was also in a girl band. So, we can assume that she, like any artist, expects to have fans of all ages.
But we doubt she expected to have a fan as young as two.
A father shared a video of his toddler, who is just two years old, and how she thinks Tinashe's 'Nasty Girl' is a lullaby and appropriate to soothe her three-week-old baby sister.
In the video, we see the toddler with her hand on her baby sister's back singing 'Natty Girl', all while her father just videos the moment trying not to laugh out loud.
It was a full-circle moment for the dad when Tinashe responded to the video by saying, "A beautiful rendition".
Watch the cute video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@bojack514 My 2 year old daughter thinks “Nasty Girl” by Tinashe is a lullaby for her 3 week old sister 😂 @Tinashe #familytime #fyp #daddysgirl ♬ original sound - Bojack845
Image Courtesy of TikTok
