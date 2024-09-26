Toddler thinks 'Nasty Girl' by Tinashe is a lullaby

We doubt that this was Tinashe's goal when she made 'Nasty Girl', but perhaps it is open to interpretation. After all, it could be considered a win for an artist that a young kid even knows your music.

Let's not delve into that, though; there is too much room for misinterpretation, not to mention inappropriateness.

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe is an American Pop Singer who was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and moved to Los Angeles, USA, when she was eight.



She has a mixed heritage; her mother is Danish, and her father is a Zimbabwean immigrant. She was in the acting game before jumping onto the music bandwagon and was also in a girl band. So, we can assume that she, like any artist, expects to have fans of all ages.