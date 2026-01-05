Tips when heading out of the province this January 2026
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's time to bid the holidaymakers a hearty farewell as they head home...
As holidaymakers head out of the province, major routes have been experiencing traffic. Here are some tips as you bid farewell to our beautiful province.
While many people are still in holiday mode, others must head back home and set the tone for the new year.
Most KZNers will agree that while it's been lovely having the province filled with tourists, there will be a huge sigh of relief as we reclaim our roads, malls, beaches, and more.
Just as we were preparing for the holiday, in the blink of an eye, it's time to get back into the swing of things.
We have some handy tips or things to note for those of you heading back home.
High traffic volumes aren't quite inviting for anyone travelling, whether you're riding solo or with the family.
- Make sure you prepare accordingly by resting the day before.
- Do a safety check on your vehicle before heading off (tyre pressure -make sure this is in line with the weight you're carrying, light check, oil and water, etc.)
- Get your favourite playlist ready for your travels, music has a way of making the traffic more bearable.
- Stay tuned to the traffic reports.
- Stick to the speed limits.
- Keep a safe following distance.
- Check the weather before travelling and prepare accordingly.
- Pack snacks and plan your toilet break stops. Remember to remain in your group, as rest stops are breeding grounds for criminals.
- Remember that law enforcement officials will maintain visibility, so ensure you have your licence on hand and that your vehicle is roadworthy.
- Take breaks and share the drive with other drivers to avoid fatigue.
Arrive Alive advised that motorists avoid travelling "at night as evidence shows that most deadly crashes happen after sunset and in the early hours of the morning.
Travel data analysed since the start of the festive season road safety campaign on 1 December 2025 shows that 21 per cent of fatal crashes happen between 7 pm and 10 pm, and six per cent between midnight and 1 am."
Public transporters have been urged not to overload and to ensure their permits are valid.
"Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed when driving in rainy conditions, increase the following distance between vehicles, and keep their lights on. Speed must also be reduced when driving past residential areas or pedestrian-dense locations." (Arrive Alive)
