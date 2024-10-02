Tips to save on your water bill from a hardware store guy

With the impromptu water shutoffs, it's best to be prepared for anything.

We must take water conservation more seriously with news of the upcoming water restrictions. Water and Sanitation Unit head Ednick Msweli said that, on average, Durban's water consumption is higher than it should be: around "268 litres per person per day".

That's a lot of water for one person, and residents can help by shifting their usage habits. A hardware store in Amanzimtoti, on the south coast of KZN, shared some tips on saving on your water bill. Some things can be done to help reduce your water usage, including checking for leaks.

The first tip is to check your water meter. If you have switched off all your taps in your home and your water meter is still running, you leak into your home. The biggest culprit, as per Seabreeze Hardware, is the toilet. By simply placing a piece of toilet paper at the back of the bowl, the toilet paper helps you detect if water is running down the back of the bowl. Another way to save water is to use an eco tank. These come in varied sizes and help supply water to your toilet, where most water waste originates. On average, a person uses eleven litres of water when flushing. That's roughly 176 litres of water used in a home with a family of four who use the toilet four times a day. There are low-flush systems that can be implemented when you have a new toilet installed. Perhaps it is advisable to inquire about this with your local hardware store. These help reduce the number of litres of water used to flush the toilet.

Harvesting rainwater through the use of eco tanks is a big water saver. Make sure to find out about pumps and filters that can be added to your installation. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of iStock