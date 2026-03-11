Tiny turtle in KZN: Covered in barnacles and clinging to life
Updated | By Danny Guselli
A loggerhead turtle hatchling weighing just 35 grams was found alone on a KZN beach, covered in barnacles and struggling to survive.
A baby loggerhead turtle hatchling discovered on a KwaZulu-Natal North Coast beach is recovering at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at uShaka Sea World in Durban. The hatchling was found by a member of the public between Sheffield and Salt Rock and was so small it measured just 5.8 cm across and weighed only 35 grams.
According to SAAMBR, photos sent to rescuers showed the turtle covered in goose barnacles, indicating it had been struggling at sea for some time before washing ashore. The hatchling was safely transported to Durban with assistance from staff at Flag Animal Farm.
How was the hatchling treated after its rescue?
SAAMBR veterinarian Dr Francois Lampen examined the hatchling upon its arrival at the rehabilitation centre.
“He tipped the scales at a mere 35 grams, and incredibly, about 10 grams of that weight was made up of goose barnacles attached to his shell,” SAAMBR said.
The turtle was given glucose and fluids before being placed in a freshwater dip to help loosen and remove the barnacles.
What do the barnacles tell us about the turtle's condition?
Goose barnacles are small crustaceans that attach to floating objects such as driftwood, plastic or boats. They are not harmful parasites, but they typically only attach to objects drifting slowly at the surface.
“Goose barnacles are not parasites; they are filter-feeding crustaceans that attach themselves to floating objects such as driftwood, plastic debris, boats, and occasionally sea turtles. However, they are usually only able to settle when an animal is moving very slowly or drifting at the surface for extended periods,” SAAMBR shared on Facebook.
The SAAMBR noted that the significant number of barnacles on the hatchling suggests it may have spent several days drifting or struggling in the ocean before it reached the shore.
What is SAAMBR's role in protecting sea turtles?
SAAMBR runs one of Africa's best-known turtle rehabilitation programmes and this year celebrates 75 years of marine research and conservation. The centre cares for stranded and injured turtles found along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, nursing them back to health until they are strong enough to return to the ocean.
