TikToker's awkward moment after smiling at flight attendant

When you think someone is smiling at you, do you smile back or look behind you?

Have you ever been in a position where someone you don't know smiles at you, so you hesitate at first, but when you smile back, you realise they're smiling at someone else?

Johannesburg content creator, @patywap_, shared his awkward experience with a flight attendant on a flight to Cape Town. "A flight attendant was smiling in my direction on the plane coming here to Cape Town... If she sees this, I am sorry. Listen, guys, flight attendants are pretty, but this one was beautiful," he says in a TikTok video.

As it was time for the passengers to disembark the plane, he noticed that the flight attendant was looking in his direction and smiling. Since he was looking at her at the same time, he instinctively smiled back, and as soon as she realised he was smiling back at her, her facial expression quickly shifted, and she looked away. Feeling embarrassed, he turned around to see who she was smiling at and realised she was smiling at the other flight attendant.

He jokingly said that he would never smile at flight attendants ever again. In our opinion, embarrassing or not, smiling at someone is contagious and shouldn't be the first indicator of creepiness. Watch his charismatic delivery of the incident on his TikTok below. Warning: Video includes foul language.

Image Courtesy of iStock