Think twice before befriending someone in human resources

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A seasoned HR professional shares why you should be cautious about befriending a co-worker from human resources.

Two friends at work chat with one another on a coffee break
iStock/Jacob Wackerhausen

If you are considering becoming friends with someone who works in human resources (HR) at your office, you should be mindful. 

The general rule of thumb in the office setting is to avoid befriending someone in HR. The reason has always been the same: sometimes the lines of friendship can get blurry. 

Many companies discourage personal friendships between HR personnel and co-workers. 

This isn't to say you can't be friendly with them.

Nazneen Adam, a seasoned HR professional with 10 years of experience, cautions against pursuing a friendship with a colleague in HR. 

"I would unequivocally say that you should not pursue any type of deeper friendship with your HR representative until one of you leaves the company you're working and you guys aren't working together anymore," she says.

Adam warns that there are several reasons why you shouldn't pursue a friendship. One of the main concerns, from a company perspective, is that if you receive a promotion, people may think that you were being favoured because of your friendship.

From an HR perspective this could blur the lines of responsibility and lead to more significant issues in the workplace. 

While maintaining healthy workplace friendships is encouraged, going over and beyond that isn't ideal.

Image Courtesy of iStock

