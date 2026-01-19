Things you should never put on your CV

If you want to make a good impression with recruiters and your potential new employer, make sure these things are not on your CV.

If you want to make a good impression with recruiters and your potential new employer, make sure these things are not on your CV.

If you are looking for new employment in 2026, here are things that you should remove from your CV. According to a CV writer and recruiter, there are certain things that job seekers should never include in their CVs. While it might seem like a good idea to overpopulate your CV with your work experience and other pertinent information, sometimes less is more. Recruiters admit that they don't have much time to read through lengthy CVs, so it's best to sift through your work experience and only include the pieces of information that will stand out to a recruiter.

Read more: 7 steps to getting yourself job ready for 2026

Perhaps that is the perfect first step toward a somewhat daunting task: understanding what should not be on your CV, and then navigating toward what should be included. Here are a few tips on what not to include in your CV: Marital or relationship status

Religion or caste

Date of birth

High school or secondary school

ID number

Irrelevant work experience or skill sets HR recruiter Prachi Janbandhu said that sometimes including irrelevant information on your CV could work against you rather than in your favour.

Read more: This club allows people to dance before work

Deya Alwaqfi, a career coach, also believes that simplicity is the way forward when drafting your CV. He says that including your nationality on your CV is another personal detail that isn't necessary. While many are tempted to use bright colours and funky font styles to stand out, these also don't generally work in your favour. Keeping your CV design simple, clean and professional will set you apart from the rest. Think about your email address; it should be professional. Don't include funny or weird email addresses like "[email protected]". "This gives employers the wrong impression," says Alwaqfi. He also adds that you should never lie on your CV. While that may be an obvious one, it's worth noting. "Never lie on your CV. You can emphasise your good points, but never lie – you will just get caught out." Remove your references; if employers want references, they will ask. Prioritise your skills, experience and achievements.



Image Courtesy of iStock