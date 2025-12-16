Things to remember when using the roads this festive season

The Arrive Alive team share road safety reminders from MEC Jabu Mbalula ahead of the festive season.

The Arrive Alive team share road safety reminders from MEC Jabu Mbalula ahead of the festive season.

The MEC of Community Safety, Roads and Transport, Jabu Mbalula, shares some safety reminders for those using the roads this festive season. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy recently launched the 365 Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign, ahead of the holidays. Creecy's theme for 2025/6 is 'It Starts With Me', which reflects on the role of each individual's behaviour in preventing loss of life, which includes every driver, passenger and pedestrian.

We have chosen this theme to highlight the point that each and every one of us has an important role to play in reducing road accidents and road fatalities. Drivers, pedestrians and passengers make important choices on the roads every day. When we make the right choices, we arrive alive. - Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy

Therefore, we all play a role in the 'It Starts With Me' campaign by holding ourselves accountable. Mbalula agreed that while law enforcement will be out and about performing checks along the roads, they need our help to prevent tragedies. 1. Fatigue can lead to death or accidents It is advisable to rest every two hours or after 200km travelled. Don't discount the benefits of a good stretch, a meal, and a toilet break on a long drive. 2. Planning makes a difference Plan your trip, including the route you will take, the stops you will make, and check if any roadworks could cause traffic and delays. Also, consider the weather. By doing this, you can be prepared for anything that might come your way. 3. No to drinking and driving For many, the holidays mean having a drink and going out, so make sure to appoint a designated driver or use public transport.

4. Buckle up Use your seatbelt regardless of how long or short the journey. 5. Adhere to the speed limit The need for speed is a sure-fire way to trouble. Adhere to the speed limit; they are there to protect you and the others on the road. 6. Stay alert Pay attention when you are on the road. While this should be a common practice, the roads are busier during the festive season, so you should be extra alert. Watch out for other vehicles, brush up on defensive driving techniques, and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists. 7. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy Make sure to perform a safety check on your vehicle, including tyres, brakes, and lights, before heading out this festive season. Have fun this festive season, but remember that 'It Starts With You', so have fun responsibly.

Image Courtesy of Instagram