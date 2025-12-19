Cool things to do while stuck in KZN traffic this festive season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Spread some cheer and joy this festive season if you find yourself stuck in traffic.
Motorists participating in a hoot challenge in Durban seems like the best approach to take against traffic.
You would think that we could say goodbye to sitting in traffic during the holidays, but you would be surprised at the amount of traffic that occurs during the festive season.
With holidaymakers and locals trying to get everywhere at the same time, it's safe to assume that traffic can be expected.
A social media video has inspired us to approach the anger and frustration that comes with traffic with some lightheartedness this festive season.
Why not turn the traffic woes into a musical challenge with other motorists?
Watch the fun time motorists had while travelling on the N2 with this hoot challenge.
People were amazed by the sheer lightheartedness expressed by these motorists, and it was definitely indicative of the festive season spirit.
So, if you get stuck in traffic this festive season, choose to spread some cheerfulness instead of frustration; it may make a world of difference to your mood.
Here are some fun things to do if you get stuck in traffic this festive season:
- Keep audiobooks on hand.
- Listen to that podcast that's been on your playlist forever.
- Car games are always a great hit (while the number plate game may not be quite as clear cut anymore, create names for the drivers based on their alphabet mixes, or the car colour game, where each person gets a point for their chosen colour car spotted).
- Make a hands-free call to a friend or family member.
- Voice note yourself on all the things you have to do, and use the time to manage your schedule.
Image Courtesy of iStock
