These habits will help reduce stress in the workplace

It's almost the end of the first month of 2026. How are you feeling?

We're fast approaching the end of January 2026, and here are some tips to follow to ensure you leave stress in 2025. Most people will admit that most of their stress stems from work. Whether you have a job, are unemployed, unhappy with your salary or your workload, there always seems to be a strong connection between work and stress.

It's a marriage most people want to be separated from. Here are some helpful habits to adopt as you navigate your way through the 2026 work year. The habits will help you set the tone for a positive relationship with your work responsibilities and hopefully help eliminate stress.

1. Set a clear goal or priority for the day By being clear about your intention for the day, you immediately reduce stress because your brain only has one thing to deal with. Before diving into your mailbox, set up one clearly defined task for the day and make sure you stick to completing it. This will help you stay focused and also give you more control over the day. 2. Take time to 'breathe' in between tasks This is a popular one that many people fail to adopt consistently. Taking five minutes for every hour of work helps your brain feel less exhausted. The break helps reduce mental fatigue and improve your focus. 3. Avoid multitasking We may live in a work culture that prizes multitasking as a skill, but this only adds to your stress. Instead of focusing on many things at once, prioritise your tasks by importance and give yourself time to complete them. Set an alarm that lets you focus on one task at a time. This doesn't just help you control your anxiety, but also helps reduce the likelihood of making mistakes.

4. Create boundaries at the workplace It may feel like it's too late to create healthy workplace boundaries, but throw caution to the wind and put yourself first. Just practising one boundary can make a world of difference. Some examples could be one meeting-free hour in your day or no reading emails during your lunch break. 5. End of day routines Create a healthy end-of-day routine by closing off important tasks and setting your intentions for the next day. By creating an outline for the next day and finishing your tasks before you leave, you feel less anxious as you go to bed and wake up feeling less stressed about your workload.

