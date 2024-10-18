These edible Crocs in Japan are epic

It seems it's a man-eats-shoe world that we live in after edible Crocs made it on the list of desserts that people want to try...

We seem to live in a world where creativity applied to food knows no bounds. Edible Crocs are the perfect example of this. We recently heard about Crocs for your dogs and almost fell off our seats. Edible Crocs seem to be the new rage among tourists and locals visiting a small food stall in LattenDaily Shin-Okubo, Tokyo, Japan. Weirdly enough, when you Google 'Edible Crocs', this food sensation shows up along with questions from people who actually attempted to eat their Crocs. Uhm, ok...

The edible Croc flavours range from sweet to savoury and include chocolate, cheese, and red bean paste. According to two social media users who shared their experiences, the cost is 500 Yen per Croc, roughly R59 each. The edible Croc is made with a unique waffle maker that houses the shape of the famous sandals. This trend is unique, but we could say that it forms part of the broader confectionery trend that has been flashing all over social media platforms. The real vs cake series that many people have enjoyed engaging in has also been something of a phenomenon that both foodies and non-foodies have enjoyed consuming. The edible Croc trend is playful yet whimsical, and we cannot expect anything less from the forward-thinking Japanese.

