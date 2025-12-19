 These are the most misspelt words in South Africa for 2025
Updated | By East Coast Radio

The most misspelt word on Google from KZN is more festive than you think.

Beautiful reindeer headband on green background
iStock/Olga Yastremska

The most misspelt words in South Africa will leave you surprised.

The unscrambling experts WordUnscrambler.pro at Unscrambler.com were not late to the party with their research on the most misspelt words in South Africa. According to their study, they were able to distinguish the most misspelt words based on data taken from Google Trends between 1 January 2025 and 17 December 2025.

Interestingly, they were also able to identify the most misspelt words by province. 

These words aren't actual spelling mistakes, but rather confusion between the standard forms of British and American English. 

South Africa typically follows standard British English spelling.

The most misspelt words in South Africa for 2025 are: 

1.      License - 58 800 searches.

2.      Colour - 82 800 searches - Both colour (British spelling) and color (American spelling) are correct.

3.      Favourite - 51 600 searches - Both favourite (British) and favorite (American) are correct.

4.      Because - 36 000 searches.

5.      Jewellery - 27 600 searches - Both jewelry (American) and jewellery (British) are correct.

6.      Queue - 25200 searches.

7.      Auntie - 23 200 searches - Both auntie (American) and aunty (British) are correct.

8.      Neighbour - 22 800 searches - Both neighbour (British) and neighbor (American) are correct.

9.      Surprise - 21 900 searches.

10.   Business - 21 600 searches.

11.   Weird - 16 800 searches.

12.   Honour - 14 400 searches - Both honour (British) and honor (American) are correct.

WordUnscrambler.pro found that most of the searched words tended to be misspelt because English spelling doesn't always match its pronunciation. 

For instance, words such as 'queue' and 'weird'. 

"The availability of autocorrect on all devices results in misspelling common words. Studies suggest that a heavy reliance on autocorrect can weaken spelling skills over time. Some researchers call it digital amnesia. We forget things that we delegate to technology. Misspellings might be on the rise, not because we know less, but because we need to know less," reports WordUnscrambler.pro.

The most misspelt word in KwaZulu-Natal was 'reindeer'. Everyone in KZN is more invested in the Christmas spirit than we expected. 

Check out South Africa's most misspelt words by province:

  •  Mpumalanga - neighbour
  •  Limpopo - business
  • Northern Cape - honour
  • Eastern Cape - awkward
  • Free State - favourite
  • North West - colour
  • Western Cape - jewelry
  • Gauteng - because
  • KwaZulu-Natal - reindeer

Information courtesy of Unscrambler.com

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of iStock

