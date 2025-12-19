These are the most misspelt words in South Africa for 2025

The most misspelt words in South Africa will leave you surprised.

The unscrambling experts WordUnscrambler.pro at Unscrambler.com were not late to the party with their research on the most misspelt words in South Africa. According to their study, they were able to distinguish the most misspelt words based on data taken from Google Trends between 1 January 2025 and 17 December 2025.

Interestingly, they were also able to identify the most misspelt words by province.

These words aren't actual spelling mistakes, but rather confusion between the standard forms of British and American English.

South Africa typically follows standard British English spelling.