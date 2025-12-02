The answers hiring managers want to hear during an interview

Answering these four interview questions could be the difference between you getting hired and not.

Seasoned hiring manager Irene Kennedy says, in her experience, if applicants cannot answer the following questions appropriately, then they are not adequately prepared.

Here are the four common interview questions and how you should be answering.

1. Tell me about yourself.

Interviewers don't want to hear your life story; they want to listen to what you have done (your experience) in relation to the role that you are interviewing for.

So, instead of creating a brief synopsis of your life story, you could prepare for this question by looking at examples to share. What experience do you have that aligns with the job specification? More specifically, your problem-solving skills.

Kennedy advised that you keep it short, relevant and approach with confidence.