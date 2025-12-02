The answers hiring managers want to hear during an interview
Interviews aren't about having perfect answers but rather about showing you've done the work.
Answering these four interview questions could be the difference between you getting hired and not.
Seasoned hiring manager Irene Kennedy says, in her experience, if applicants cannot answer the following questions appropriately, then they are not adequately prepared.
Here are the four common interview questions and how you should be answering.
1. Tell me about yourself.
Interviewers don't want to hear your life story; they want to listen to what you have done (your experience) in relation to the role that you are interviewing for.
So, instead of creating a brief synopsis of your life story, you could prepare for this question by looking at examples to share. What experience do you have that aligns with the job specification? More specifically, your problem-solving skills.
Kennedy advised that you keep it short, relevant and approach with confidence.
2. What's your biggest strength or weakness?
Most applicants get tongue-tied with this question because they answer it in a way that makes them look good.
Kennedy says: "They’re testing your self-awareness. Use STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result). Show how you recognised a challenge, took action and improved."
3. Tell me about a challenge you faced.
With this question, interviewers are trying to gauge more about your mindset, how you think, how you handle stress, and how you deal with your colleagues, among other things.
Kennedy says they are not looking for a perfect story; instead, they are listening to your reaction.
"Did you stay accountable? Did you learn something? That’s what sticks."
4. Why do you want this role?
"They’re secretly asking: 'Do you care about this company or just any company?'" says Kennedy.
Talk about their values, their mission, and the impact that excites you. Let them feel your energy, not your script."
Kennedy says that interviewers are not looking for perfect answers.
They want to see that you have the experience and have done the work. They want to hear real stories that reveal aspects of your working style, personality, and character.
