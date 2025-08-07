That's a mouthful...Cape Town market sells false teeth

When you think of visiting an old-timey market, there's always a guarantee that you will come across something unusual. But, we bet we can top anything you've ever seen on a market stall table...

A video of a market stall in Cape Town shows one of the most unlikely items which appears to be on sale.

The video features a transparent container filled to the brim with false teeth. That's right, a jar full of presumably recycled smiles, which, according to the seller, "are clean" and interested buyers are "free to try them on!"

Watch the video below from Instagram.