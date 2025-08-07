That's a mouthful...Cape Town market sells false teeth
By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This got us thinking about side hustles that are particularly popular in certain places...
When you think of visiting an old-timey market, there's always a guarantee that you will come across something unusual. But, we bet we can top anything you've ever seen on a market stall table...
A video of a market stall in Cape Town shows one of the most unlikely items which appears to be on sale.
The video features a transparent container filled to the brim with false teeth. That's right, a jar full of presumably recycled smiles, which, according to the seller, "are clean" and interested buyers are "free to try them on!"
Watch the video below from Instagram.
Of course people came through with their hilarious captions.
- "This is a jaw dropper."
- "That looks like a mouthful."
- "The Last of Ratanga Gumtion…I mean, Junction."
- "It’s time we went on an adenture."
- "When temu got nothing on Cape Town."
- "Tooth fairies have left!"
Flea markets are known for selling some of the weirdest things.
We've seen people post about things they have seen at flea markets, and the list included vintage false teeth, believe it or not, human hair (which might not be all that weird for South Africans), and underwear (we hope it wasn't used).
In 2015, Business Tech shared an article on some of the weirdest things sold at an auction. One of the items that fetched a whopping $1.7 million (R30 million) was the violin played on the Titanic.
Let's not forget the banana taped to a wall art that sold for $6.2 million.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
