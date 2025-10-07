Team welcomes new colleague with national anthem prank
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Office folk have a way of bringing the fun into their work with pranks and team spirit...
A South African company is bringing the feels to their workplace with a funny office prank, a new teammate and the national anthem.
After all, what's a workplace without some fun and laughter?
In the video shared on social media during Heritage Month, the colleagues are seated at their desks before one of them stands up and asks: "Hey team, what time is it?"
This prompted the rest of the team to stand up and start singing the national anthem. Hands on their chests, each colleague tries to keep their composure as they begin singing.
All the while, the camera captures the moment the new colleague notices them all standing and singing. With an awkward smile on her face and somewhat in disbelief, she placed her hand on her chest and slowly gets up from her chair to join in the 'tradition'.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
The video was shared on the GetYourKitShoff by a fan page, but the team behind the proudly South African prank is SAC Commercial Parts.
Engaging in an office prank reveals a great deal about the team you work with.
If they are willing to do something silly to make everyone feel welcome and included, then it's a winning team. It's these types of work settings that promote a positive environment.
Benefits of office pranks include:
- Boosts morale amongst the team
- Strengthens relationships and bonds amongst team members
- Helps break the ice with new colleagues
- Provides a happy workplace environment that promotes camaraderie
- Fosters creativity
- Allows colleagues to engage with one another in a fun way
Please refrain from crossing any HR boundaries...
Image Courtesy of Instagram
