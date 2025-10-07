Team welcomes new colleague with national anthem prank

A South African company is bringing the feels to their workplace with a funny office prank, a new teammate and the national anthem.

After all, what's a workplace without some fun and laughter?

In the video shared on social media during Heritage Month, the colleagues are seated at their desks before one of them stands up and asks: "Hey team, what time is it?"

This prompted the rest of the team to stand up and start singing the national anthem. Hands on their chests, each colleague tries to keep their composure as they begin singing.