Team building versus year-end function?

As we slowly begin to wrap up and head toward the last quarter of 2025, many companies are planning their much-anticipated year-end functions.

However, some companies opt to combine their year-end function with their team building

https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/danny-tee/danny-guselli-talks-about-ecrs-team-building/

event. Call it budget cuts or being savvy, sometimes it works, and other times, it ends up a disaster.

While the idea of team-building is meant to ignite camaraderie amongst colleagues, strengthen relationships and spark creativity in the way teams work together, it doesn't quite fit into the ideals of a year-end function.

Stand-up comedian Linde Sibanda shared some sound advice recently about employees who overdo it at year-end functions, and it got us thinking.

Take a look at his video on Instagram below.