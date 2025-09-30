Team building versus year-end function?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Team building and year-end functions have different purposes, but some companies double up on these and have just one.
As we slowly begin to wrap up and head toward the last quarter of 2025, many companies are planning their much-anticipated year-end functions.
However, some companies opt to combine their year-end function with their team building
While the idea of team-building is meant to ignite camaraderie amongst colleagues, strengthen relationships and spark creativity in the way teams work together, it doesn't quite fit into the ideals of a year-end function.
Stand-up comedian Linde Sibanda shared some sound advice recently about employees who overdo it at year-end functions, and it got us thinking.
Take a look at his video on Instagram below.
Sibanda's advice was sound and definitely worth listening to if you are getting ready to attend your year-end function. His advice to 'take it easy and slow' should be a standard rule at work functions.
How to behave at a work party?
- Play it cool, an open bar doesn't translate into an opportunity to overindulge.
- You may be at a party, but your managers are still watching, so stay mindful of your behaviour.
- The more junior you are, the earlier you should leave.
- Have a work buddy system, someone who holds you accountable for your behaviour.
- Don't drink and drive - get an Uber or organise for someone to pick you up.
- Engage with your colleagues - get to know them, but don't overshare and bring your problems to the party.
While year-end functions are sometimes prized over team building, simply because people view the latter as 'work', both have their own purpose in the workplace.
What are some of the pros of team building?
- You (technically) get a day off from work.
- You get to learn more about how to work better with your team.
- You are forced to get out of your comfort zone.
- You get to engage with management on a different level on the same playing field.
- You learn something new and get to participate in a fun activity.
- You get to display your strengths in a team setting.
What are some cons of team building?
- Everyone gets to see the workers from the shirkers.
- It's a day off work, but you have to either physically or mentally get involved.
- It reveals how competitive you are and highlights how you are not a team player.
- It can make you feel bad if you don't add any value to your team in a particular activity.
- It highlights some people's strengths and other people's weaknesses, which can causes a breakdown in team spirit.
Despite the stigmas surrounding team building and year-end functions, each of these has one common function: they aim to bring people together.
Either way, you should conduct yourself respectfully. You never know what may come of your good or bad behaviour. Sometimes, it can earn you a promotion, and other times, a demotion, a warning or worse.
